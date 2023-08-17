Collaborate with NASA to Study Uranus and Neptune

NASA is calling on backyard telescope owners to join their latest effort in investigating the ice giants, Uranus and Neptune. While the Hubble Space Telescope and New Horizons spacecraft will be doing most of the work, NASA believes that collaboration from telescope owners can provide additional valuable information.

It has been 37 years since a mission visited Uranus and 34 years for Neptune. Despite increasing calls from the astronomical community, there are currently no plans for a return mission to these planets. In the meantime, scientists have been combing through data from the Voyager 2 mission and observing these planets remotely to learn more about them.

By combining data from multiple instruments, astronomers hope to gain more insights into Uranus and Neptune than what each individual instrument can provide. Even though the New Horizons spacecraft is further from these planets than we are, scientists believe its perspective from behind the planets can enhance our understanding of them. Dr Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute stated that by combining New Horizons’ data with observations from telescopes on Earth, we can supplement and strengthen our models to unravel the mysteries of these planets’ atmospheres.

Amateur astronomers with suitable telescopes are invited to track bright features as they move across the faces of Uranus and Neptune. While the Hubble Telescope will monitor these planets regularly, amateurs can provide additional observations during other times. The more time zones involved, the better.

To participate, telescope owners can post their images, along with the times and filters used, on social media platforms with the hashtag #NHIceGiants. Those without telescopes can still experience the excitement by following the hashtag and viewing the Hubble images that will be shared at the end of the month. New Horizons will also contribute by observing the sides of these planets that we cannot see.

This collaborative project has the potential to answer questions about the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune. However, it is unlikely to reveal new information about the moons of these planets, which may be a compelling reason for future missions.

