Advanced Airborne Imaging Helps Grape Growers Detect Crop Disease Early

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Scientists at NASA have successfully deployed an advanced airborne imaging instrument to aid grape growers in identifying the early signs of a devastating crop disease. The disease, grapevine leafroll-associated virus complex 3 (GLRaV-3), causes billions of dollars in damage and losses for U.S. grape growers and vintners annually. It is primarily spread by insects and leads to reduced crop yields and spoiled fruits.

Early detection of the disease is crucial for grape growers, however, it is costly and requires molecular testing and thorough inspections of each vine. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California utilized an imaging system called the Airborne Visible/InfraRed Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS-NG) deployed in a research plane to fly over grape crops in Lodi, a prominent grape industry center in California. The advanced tool, combined with machine learning and computer models, enabled researchers to accurately identify infected vines with up to 87% accuracy even before visible symptoms appeared.

The AVIRIS-NG uses an optical sensor to record sunlight interactions with chemical bonds. Previously used for monitoring wildfires, oil spills, greenhouse gases, and air pollution, NASA wondered if the instrument could be useful in the agriculture industry. The study demonstrated that stress at the cellular level alters how sunlight interacts with plant tissue, providing a clue to the early stages of infection before the appearance of visible symptoms.

During the study, the research plane covered more than 11,000 acres of grape crops. Ground crews partnered with researchers and evaluated approximately 300 acres of crops to confirm the system’s findings. Early detection of the disease could offer farmers up to a year to prepare and combat a potential outbreak.

The successful results of the study hold promise for the early treatment and prevention of crop diseases worldwide. The researchers aim to expand the use of this technology to detect and combat various crop diseases on a global scale, benefiting growers globally.

