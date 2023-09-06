Five Massive Asteroids Set to Pass Near Earth, but No Immediate Planetary Threat

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to fly near Earth between Wednesday and Sunday. However, none of these asteroids pose an imminent threat to our planet. Three of the asteroids are approximately the size of commercial airplanes, with the largest being 170 feet long. This largest asteroid, named 2023 QE8, will pass within 945,000 miles of Earth on Sunday, marking its first trip in Earth’s orbit in two years.

While none of the other four asteroids will fly as close to Earth, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory deems all of them “potentially hazardous” due to their size and proximity to Earth. The lab tracks any asteroid or comet that will come within 4.6 million miles of Earth. According to their categorization, any object larger than about 150 meters (492 feet) that can approach Earth within this distance is considered potentially hazardous.

Most asteroids typically orbit within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, some asteroids, known as near-Earth asteroids, follow paths that bring them into the inner solar system.

The five upcoming asteroids that will pass near Earth have all visited Earth’s orbital neighborhood before and are projected to do so again in the coming years. Only one, the 68-foot asteroid named 2023 QF6, will be making its first and potentially only visit near our planet when it comes within 1.6 million miles on Sunday.

Since the detection of asteroids began, NASA has discovered over 32,000 of them. More than 10,500 are larger than 460 feet, and the agency estimates that there are another 14,050 asteroids of similar size waiting to be discovered.

To protect against potential asteroid threats, NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office in 2016. This office catalogs near-Earth objects that could collide with our planet, helping the U.S. government prepare strategies to mitigate or deflect such threats. NASA also conducted the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, where they successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to adjust its path and speed.

Instead of destroying asteroids, experts in planetary defense prefer to nudge them out of the way to prevent fragmented pieces from raining down on Earth. NASA is also developing the NEO Surveyor, an asteroid-hunting telescope scheduled to launch in 2028. This telescope aims to discover 90% of asteroids and comets that are at least 460 feet in size and come within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit.