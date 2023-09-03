Laser Communication: Advancing Astronauts’ Communications Skills

NASA is set to take a big leap in space communication with the inclusion of a laser-based communication terminal on its next resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The terminal, called the Integrated LCRD Low-Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T), aims to demonstrate the advantages of laser communication and revolutionize the way data is transmitted to and from space.

The use of lasers in space communication brings numerous benefits to both astronauts and scientists. Unlike traditional radio-based systems, the invisible lasers used in this experiment operate in the infrared spectrum and have the capacity to transmit up to 100 times more data in a single transmission. This advancement could significantly speed up research conducted on Earth, as well as facilitate laser communications with the planet’s surface.

Not only will the ILLUMA-T terminal allow astronauts on the ISS to send high-resolution data, such as images and videos, but it will also provide a more efficient and reliable means of transmitting information between the space station and ground stations in Hawaii and California. This new technology marks the next phase of a laser communication experiment that NASA initiated last year.

NASA has been actively exploring the potential benefits of laser communication for space missions. In 2013, the agency successfully demonstrated the transmission and reception of laser communications from lunar orbit, achieving a data transmission rate of 622 megabits per second. In comparison, the current ILLUMA-T device is capable of transmitting data at a rate of 1.2 gigabits per second.

If the ongoing experiment proves successful, the ILLUMA-T terminal may become a permanent part of NASA’s communication platform and pave the way for its use in future missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. The integration of laser communication technology holds tremendous promise for advancing our understanding of the universe and enabling faster and more efficient space exploration.

