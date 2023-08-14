NASA’s Perseverance Rover Collects Samples as Development Motor for Mars Ascent Vehicle Tested

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been gathering rocky samples from the surface of Mars as engineers work on developing a rocket capable of launching from another planet. The Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) team recently conducted tests on the vehicle’s first and second-stage solid rocket motors in a vacuum chamber that simulated the cold temperatures on Mars.

The MAV is a two-stage rocket equipped with two solid rocket motors (SRM1 and SRM2). SRM1 will propel the MAV away from the Martian surface, while SRM2 will spin the rocket’s second stage, placing a container with the samples in orbit around Mars for collection by the Earth Return Orbiter.

To ensure the success of the MAV, the team performed tests on development motors to refine their designs before constructing the final vehicle. The SRM2 development motor underwent testing on March 29 at Northrop Grumman’s facility, while the SRM1 was tested on April 7 at Edwards Air Force Base. SRM1 was placed in a vacuum chamber with temperatures simulating the Martian climate, necessitating the use of a special trapped ball nozzle with a supersonic split line.

During testing, the supersonic splitline nozzle reached the sixth technology readiness level on NASA’s scale. Further testing will be conducted to ensure the nozzle can withstand the challenges of launch, the vacuum of space, and the extreme temperatures the MAV will encounter during its journey.

The Mars samples collected by Perseverance are expected to return to Earth in the early 2030s. However, the mission has faced budget overruns and potential delays, leading a Senate subcommittee to threaten cancellation if NASA does not provide a detailed funding profile within the allotted $5.3 billion lifecycle cost.

