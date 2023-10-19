NASA Conducts “Hot Fire” Test for Artemis Moon-Rocket Engines

NASA recently completed a “hot fire” test as part of the final certification series for its Artemis moon-rocket engines. The space agency plans to use repurposed RS-25 space shuttle engines for its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon.

The hot fire series, which began on October 17th, is intended to certify an updated RS-25 line of engines that will be used for the Artemis 5 mission in the late 2020s. Four RS-25s power the core stage of each Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, a crucial component of the Artemis program.

During the test, the RS-25 engine, codenamed E0525, successfully fired for a planned duration of 550 seconds (over nine minutes) at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. This test collects data on the performance of various new engine components, such as the nozzle, hydraulic actuators, flex ducts, and turbopumps.

The hot fire series consists of a set of 12 tests for each RS-25 engine. A previous RS-25 engine was certified in June after completing its own series of 12 tests. These tests will aid in the certification of future SLS missions, beginning with Artemis 5.

The Artemis program has several planned missions, including Artemis 2, which will take four astronauts around the moon in 2024. Artemis 3 aims to land astronauts near the lunar south pole in late 2025 or 2026, provided SpaceX’s Starship landing system is ready. Additional missions, such as Artemis 4, are scheduled for subsequent years.

In addition to the engine tests, NASA engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, are conducting tests on an alternate booster design for future missions beyond Artemis 8. The booster motors are crucial for providing extra thrust during liftoff.

The lead contractor for the SLS engines is Aerojet Rocketdyne, a company under L3Harris Technologies, while Boeing is responsible for building the SLS rockets.

These tests and certifications mark significant milestones in NASA’s ongoing efforts to advance space exploration and return astronauts to the moon.

