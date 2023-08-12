NASA Test-Fires Rocket Motors for Mars Ascent Vehicle Development

NASA has successfully test-fired rocket motors as part of the development of the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) for the Mars Sample Return mission campaign. The MAV is designed to transport samples collected on Mars into orbit above the planet so they can be retrieved by another spacecraft for transport back to Earth.

The MAV will be the first rocket ever launched from another planet and is a two-stage vehicle. To ensure its performance, two development solid rocket motors, SRM1 and SRM2, for each stage have been fired in recent months. The testing was conducted to assess their capabilities before building the final motors for the mission to Mars.

SRM2 was tested at Northrop Grumman’s facility in Elkton, Maryland, on March 29. The recently released video footage showed the engine firing up while rotating at 200 RPM. The spin stabilization will be used in the second stage to keep the launcher on target for its intended orbit.

SRM1 was tested on April 7 at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Both tests took place at a frigid temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) to simulate the harsh conditions on Mars.

One notable feature of the SRM1 test was the state-of-the-art trapped ball nozzle with a supersonic split line. This nozzle allows the motor to change the direction of its thrust and control its flight. The unique design was necessary as normal gimballing solid rocket motor nozzles are unable to withstand the extreme cold on Mars.

“The hardware is telling us that our technology is ready to proceed with development,” said Benjamin Davis, MAV Propulsion Manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama. He expressed confidence that the launch vehicle being developed will be lightweight enough to reach Mars and robust enough to put the sample into orbit for the return journey to Earth.

The MAV will land on Mars alongside the Sample Retrieval Lander (SRL) in or near Jezero Crater, where NASA’s Perseverance rover is already collecting samples. However, the mission’s expanding budget has raised concerns, potentially jeopardizing the Mars Sample Return Program.

Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, the Mars Sample Return Program aims to bring back samples from Mars for further analysis.