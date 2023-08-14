Cosmic Object Photobombs NASA Telescope Image

A recent image captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has been photobombed by a cosmic object in the shape of a glowing question mark. The image, which depicted a pair of young stars named Herbig-Haro 46/47, was released on July 26. These stars are still actively forming and are located 1,470 light-years away in the Vela constellation within the Milky Way galaxy.

The James Webb Space Telescope has allowed for the highest-resolution and most detailed image of these stars yet. However, the appearance of the mysterious object in the background has left scientists with more questions than answers. The object hasn’t been closely observed or studied, so its origins and makeup remain uncertain.

Based on its shape and location, scientists have speculated on a few possibilities. They have ruled out the idea that it’s a star in the Milky Way due to the absence of spikes typically seen in stars. One theory is that it could be a merger of two galaxies much farther away than Herbig-Haro 46/47. Galaxies often collide with their near neighbors, resulting in distorted shapes like the question mark.

While this specific object is likely the first time it has been seen, the merging of galaxies into question mark-like shapes has occurred before. Most galaxies have had multiple interactions like this in their history, but these shapes don’t last very long. Our own galaxy, the Milky Way, is destined to merge with the Andromeda galaxy in about 4 billion years.

The question mark shape could be indicative of a gravitational interaction between the two galaxies. Spectroscopic data could provide more information about the object, including its distance and chemical compositions. However, these observations are unlikely to be made due to the lack of motivation.

Overall, the photobombing cosmic object adds to the mysteries of our universe, leaving scientists intrigued but with no concrete answers about its origins and nature.