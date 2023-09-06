The OSIRIS-REx Mission: Asteroid Sample Set to Land in Utah Desert

The spacecraft OSIRIS-REx is set to deliver a unique package to a remote area of Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. The package, which has taken seven years to reach its destination, is a large space capsule filled with regolith (loose rocks and soil) from the near-Earth asteroid named Bennu.

OSIRIS-REx, launched in 2016, embarked on a mission to explore Bennu by venturing into the asteroid belt. After a year and a half-long journey, the spacecraft reached its destination, studying the asteroid and taking photos. It landed on Bennu for a brief 5 seconds, capturing more images before returning to Earth.

On September 24, at around 4:45 a.m., OSIRIS-REx will release the capsule containing the asteroid sample. The capsule will enter Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 8:40 a.m., hurtling toward the planet at a speed of 27,650 mph. Chutes will be deployed to slow it down, and it will touch down in the landing area at the Utah Test and Training Range at Dugway, traveling at around 11 mph.

The sample from Bennu was chosen due to its proximity to Earth and its carbon richness, which suggests it could contain the building blocks of life. This sample marks the largest asteroid sample to be brought back to Earth and the first of its kind for NASA. Scientists are excited about the opportunity to study materials that existed before the formation of Earth, potentially shedding light on the origins of life and why Earth became a habitable planet.

The sample will be curated, examined, and studied by scientific teams worldwide, with NASA scientists having the largest portion. Portions of the sample will also be given to Canada and Japan, and the remaining sample will be publicly available for analysis by scientists globally.

Sources:

– ABC4 News: “Photos: OSIRIS-REx mission preparing for historic asteroid sample collection”