The STEREO-A spacecraft reunites with Earth for a rare flyby

After 17 years of capturing unprecedented views of the Sun, NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft has finally caught up with Earth in its orbit. This reunion not only allows STEREO-A to collaborate with other NASA missions but also provides a unique opportunity to view the Sun in new ways.

The STEREO mission began with twin spacecraft, STEREO-A and STEREO-B, providing the first stereoscopic view of the Sun. They even achieved a 180 degree separation from each other, giving a simultaneous view of the star as a complete sphere for the first time.

During its upcoming flyby, STEREO-A will synthesize its views with the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). This collaboration allows for a multi-perspective view of the Sun, similar to stereoscopic vision, providing three-dimensional information that would otherwise be lost in two-dimensional images.

The team of scientists behind the STEREO mission will also test a theory about coronal loops, curved arcs of the magnetic field that pop up through the visible surface of the Sun. The hope is that by observing them from multiple points of view, the true nature of coronal loops will become apparent.

During this flyby, STEREO-A will also be hit by plumes of solar material directed towards Earth and will measure coronal mass ejections (CMEs). This is significant because prior to this flight, CMEs have only been observed by one spacecraft at a time.

The last time STEREO was close to Earth in 2006, the Sun was in its solar minimum phase. Now, with the Sun approaching its solar maximum, there is much to be learned from observing its increased activity.

This flyby and collaboration between spacecraft will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and provide valuable data for future research.