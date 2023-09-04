NASA Identifies New Moon Crater Likely Caused by Russian Probe Crash

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has discovered a small new crater on the Moon, believed to be the impact point of Russia’s Luna-25 probe. The finding was made by comparing before and after images of the estimated impact point provided by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The Luna-25 probe crash-landed on the lunar surface on August 19, marking a setback for Russia’s plans to revive its Moon program. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved the first-ever soft landing on the lunar south pole just days later on August 23, beating Russia to the milestone.

LRO, which has been in orbit around the Moon since 2009, captured a “before” image of the impact area in June 2022. This image was compared to one taken on August 24, 2023, after the estimated crash.

The new crater, approximately 10 meters in diameter, is located around 400 kilometers (250 miles) away from the intended landing point of Luna-25. NASA determined that the proximity of the crater to the estimated impact point strongly suggests it is associated with the crashed probe.

NASA’s Artemis program also aims to return to the Moon, with the goal of establishing a sustained human presence. Ice deposits on the Moon could potentially be harnessed to support human habitats or transformed into rocket fuel.

Source:

– NASA spots new Moon crater, likely caused by crashed Russian probe (2023, September 3)