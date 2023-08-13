Early Detection of Grape Disease Using NASA Technology Holds Promise for Industry

Up to 30% of global grape harvests are affected by harmful pathogens, resulting in significant economic losses each year. However, researchers using technology from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab have made a breakthrough in detecting grape diseases before they become visible to the human eye. The technique involves utilizing NASA’s AVIRIS-NG camera, which is installed in an airplane, to identify the Grapevine Leafroll Virus in California grapes through spectrometry.

By comparing the camera’s findings with on-the-ground observations, researchers discovered that grapes that appeared healthy in one year but showed signs of virus the following year may have been infected all along. With the assistance of machine learning, the researchers trained the system to differentiate between healthy and infected vines. The computer-trained camera achieved an 87% success rate in detecting hidden viruses and identified 85% of visibly sick vines.

The AVIRIS-NG camera proved effective in identifying previously hidden changes in grape vines, representing a significant advancement in the field. This breakthrough suggests that satellite surveillance may soon be used in large vineyards to monitor grape health.

Early detection of diseases in plants is challenging, as outward symptoms may not be immediately apparent. However, the use of remote sensing and machine learning in the detection of plant diseases offers promising solutions for growers. This technology enables data-driven and sustainable crop management decisions, ultimately benefiting the grape industry and potentially leading to more accessible wine for consumers.

The findings of this research, conducted by a team from Cornell University, open up new possibilities for combating grape diseases and improving the overall resilience of vineyards against pathogens. With further development and implementation, this innovative approach may revolutionize disease management in the grape industry.