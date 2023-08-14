NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission Crew Enters Quarantine Ahead of Launch

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission crew members have entered quarantine ahead of their planned August 25 launch to the International Space Station. This is a standard procedure to ensure the health and safety of the crew before they embark on their mission.

During the two-week quarantine period, the crew members will be isolated to minimize contact with other people and prevent the risk of illness. This is done to ensure the well-being of both the Crew-7 members and the astronauts already aboard the space station. Family members and some launch and flight team members are allowed to interact with the crew but most interactions are done remotely.

In preparation for the mission, the crew members recently visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which will transport them to the space station. They also performed necessary checks and completed communication tests.

The Crew-7 mission consists of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as the commander, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen as the pilot, and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as a mission specialist. The crew members will join Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, who is also a mission specialist.

This mission marks SpaceX’s eighth human spaceflight and seventh crew rotation for NASA since 2020. SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, aims to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.

The crew is now undergoing the final preparations at Kennedy Space Center before their launch to the International Space Station on August 25.