The Icy Flow on Mars: A Remnant of its Watery Past

Mars, once a planet abundant with water, is now significantly drier than even Earth’s driest desert. However, remnants of ice can still be found on its surface. NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, equipped with the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera, has provided detailed images of these icy flows. The HiRISE camera, known as the most powerful camera sent to another planet, recently captured an image of a glacier-like icy flow from 184 miles above Mars’ surface.

According to Mike Mellon, a Mars geologist and co-investigator of the HiRISE project, glacier-like landforms can be found throughout the Martian surface. While most surface ice deposits are concentrated in the polar caps, slow and viscous flows can be observed in non-polar regions of Mars.

These ice flows are characterized by their gradual movement, as they form on rocky debris within valleys and craters. As the ice moves downhill, it carries along rocks and soil from the surrounding landscape. This process takes thousands of years or longer, creating linear patterns that reveal the history of ice flow on Mars.

Even when the ice melts or evaporates, the rock flows remain, serving as evidence of Mars’ diminished yet still active geologic activity. However, the current state of ice on Mars is a far cry from its previous existence as a water world, with lakes and river deltas. NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently exploring Mars’ Jezero Crater in search of signs of past primitive life, providing potential clues about Mars’ watery history.

While Mars may be significantly drier today, the discovery of icy flows provides valuable insights into the planet’s past and its potential for supporting life.