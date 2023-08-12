NASA’s STEREO-A Spacecraft Completes First Earth Flyby

NASA has announced that its STEREO-A spacecraft successfully completed its first Earth flyby on Saturday. The mission, which is nearly 17 years old, launched on October 25, 2006, from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It was the first of the twin Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory spacecraft, with STEREO-B following shortly behind.

The purpose of the mission was to provide a stereoscopic view of the sun, allowing researchers to extract three-dimensional information from 2D images. In 2011, when both spacecraft reached 180-degree separation in their orbits, scientists were able to see the sun as a complete sphere for the first time.

While contact with STEREO-B was lost in 2014 after a planned reset, STEREO-A is still active and continues its journey. As it passes Earth, the spacecraft has the opportunity to collaborate with other NASA missions near Earth, such as the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory and the Solar Dynamics Observatory. By combining views from multiple spacecraft, scientists hope to gain new insights into the sun.

During the flyby, Earth is undergoing changes, and NASA is optimizing STEREO-A’s stereo vision to capture different-sized solar features at different times. Scientists are also taking advantage of the opportunity to test new theories and gather 3D information about the sun’s structure that is typically lost in 2D images.

Moreover, any Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (plumes of solar material) that occur during and after the flyby will pass over STEREO-A and other near-Earth spacecraft, providing valuable multipoint measurements from inside the ejection.

This Earth flyby is particularly significant because it occurs during a different phase of the solar cycle compared to when STEREO-A was close to Earth in 2006. Scientists believe that this different solar environment will provide valuable knowledge and insights.