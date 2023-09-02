CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

A Momentous Occasion in Space Exploration: OSIRIS-REx’s Return to Earth

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
In September, a momentous event in space exploration is set to take place: the return of OSIRIS-REx and the first-ever U.S. asteroid sample to Earth. Led by NASA, a team of scientists and engineers has been diligently preparing for this milestone. Recently, a key test was conducted in Utah’s West Desert, where a mockup of the OSIRIS-REx sample capsule was dropped from an aircraft and successfully descended to the designated drop zone.

The upcoming return of the OSIRIS-REx capsule is of great significance. Pristine material from the asteroid Bennu, which was captured by OSIRIS-REx almost three years ago, will shed light on the formation of our solar system and potentially the origins of life on Earth. The capsule is expected to carry a substantial 8.8 ounces of rocky material, which researchers will thoroughly examine in the coming years.

But this mission is not without its risks and concerns. One major concern is the possibility that the asteroid sample could contain extraterrestrial microorganisms or harmful substances. The integrity of the sample return capsule is also a worry, as a rupture could release the asteroid material into the Earth’s environment. Additionally, there are broader concerns about the allocation of resources for such missions and the environmental impacts of space activities.

NASA and its partners have taken these concerns into account and have implemented strict protocols and risk assessment strategies to ensure the safety of the sample and the environment. The OSIRIS-REx team has conducted numerous rehearsals and preparations to ensure a successful return.

For space enthusiasts wanting to witness this historic event, the capsule is scheduled to penetrate Earth’s atmosphere on September 24, 2023. NASA will be broadcasting the landing live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and their official website.

As we eagerly anticipate the return of the OSIRIS-REx capsule, we can appreciate the immense scientific potential it holds. This mission represents a significant milestone in our understanding of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

