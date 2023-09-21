NASA’s Osiris-Rex Spacecraft Completes Mission to Asteroid Bennu

A NASA spacecraft, Osiris-Rex, is set to return to Earth on Sunday after a seven-year mission to the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft, which successfully grabbed a sample of rubble from the asteroid’s surface in 2020, is expected to deliver at least a cupful of material, much more than the previous asteroid sample missions conducted by Japan. The sample capsule will parachute into the Utah desert while the spacecraft continues on to another asteroid.

The main goal of the mission is to collect samples from Bennu, which is believed to be a remnant of a larger asteroid and offers insight into the early solar system. Scientists hope that studying these samples will provide valuable information about the formation of Earth and the origins of life. Bennu is also considered a potentially hazardous asteroid that could collide with Earth in the future, making it important to understand its composition and trajectory.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft used a vacuum-like device to collect dust and pebbles from Bennu’s surface. However, during the collection process, some samples became wedged around the rim of the lid, causing a small portion to spill into space. The exact amount of material inside the sample capsule won’t be known until it is opened. After landing in Utah, the capsule will be transported to a clean lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This mission is part of NASA’s ongoing efforts to study asteroids and collect samples from deep space. Osiris-Rex is the third spacecraft to return samples from deep space, following missions by NASA and Japan. In the future, NASA plans to explore more asteroids and continue its research on these celestial bodies.

Sources: The Associated Press