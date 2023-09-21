NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft set to deliver the biggest sample yet from an asteroid

In an exciting conclusion to a seven-year quest, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft is scheduled to fly by Earth on Sunday and drop off a sample capsule containing at least a cupful of rubble collected from the asteroid Bennu. This will be the largest sample ever retrieved from an asteroid, with scientists anticipating obtaining about a half pound (250 grams) of pebbles and dust. This is significantly more than the amount brought back by Japan from two other asteroids.

The asteroid Bennu, discovered in 1999, is believed to be a remnant of a larger asteroid that collided with another space rock. It is about one-third of a mile wide and has a black, rugged surface filled with boulders. Scientists believe that Bennu contains remnants from the early solar system, providing valuable insight into the origins of Earth and life itself.

Osiris-Rex embarked on its mission in 2016 and arrived at Bennu in 2018. After carefully studying the asteroid for two years, the spacecraft briefly touched its surface and sucked up dust and pebbles using a vacuum. However, the lid of the sample collector became jammed, causing some rocks to be lost in space. The exact amount of material in the sample capsule will only be known once it is opened.

The sample capsule will be released from Osiris-Rex four hours before it is due to touch down in the Utah desert. After a parachute-assisted descent, the capsule will be taken to a clean lab at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to avoid cross-contamination. The samples will be handled with utmost care in specialized clean rooms to prevent any contamination. NASA plans to publicly reveal the contents of the sample on October 11.

This mission is part of what NASA is calling “Asteroid Autumn,” with several asteroid-related milestones taking place. These include the launch of the Psyche spacecraft, which will study a metal asteroid, on October 5, and the encounter of the Lucy spacecraft with an asteroid in the main asteroid belt on November 1. These missions will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and the early solar system.

This is NASA’s third sample return mission from deep space, with previous missions retrieving solar wind particles and comet dust. Japan has also successfully returned samples from an asteroid in 2010. These samples serve as time capsules from the early days of our solar system and provide valuable insights into our cosmic origins.

