Enormous Fireball Explodes Over West Virginia, Likely Caused by Comet Fragment

An enormous fireball exploded in the night sky above West Virginia on August 2, leaving eyewitnesses in awe. The explosion, which briefly outshone the supermoon, was captured on video by amateur astronomer Bill Stewart in Ceredo.

Scientists have determined that the fireball was likely caused by a comet fragment falling through the Earth’s atmosphere. According to Stewart, the fireball made two audible booms and broke into three distinct fragments. While one remained bright as it descended below the horizon, it is unclear if it made impact.

NASA scientist Bill Cooke has suggested that a large comet fragment, approximately weighing 75 pounds, fell to Earth and burned up in the atmosphere, resulting in the fireball. The object entered the Earth’s atmosphere about 50 miles above Krypton, Kentucky, moving southeast at a speed of 37,000 miles per hour. It disintegrated 30 miles above Duffield, Virginia, generating an energy of roughly 2 tons of TNT and causing the booms and shaking experienced by some in the region. At its brightest, the fireball was about five times brighter than the full moon.

Fireballs, also known as bolides, occur when larger-than-average meteors fall to Earth and rapidly burn up in the atmosphere due to intense friction. In this case, the fireball was likely caused by an asteroid based on its characteristics. It is possible that meteorites from the fireball survived and are lying somewhere near the eastern border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

Over 70 people reported sightings of the fireball to the American Meteor Society. Observers from Ohio to Georgia witnessed the event and described it as a remarkable and awe-inspiring sight. The origin of the comet that the fragment came from remains unknown, but it is speculated to be from the inner solar system’s debris field, which contains chunks of various asteroids and comets.