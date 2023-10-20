Solar Storm Alert: Potential for Intense Solar Storm Event

A recent solar storm event that occurred on October 18 gave us a glimpse of the stunning auroras that can be seen when the Earth is affected by a coronal mass ejection (CME). However, there is now a possibility that a far more intense CME could be heading straight for Earth, potentially sparking a powerful solar storm event either today or tomorrow.

This information comes from NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory and has been analyzed by space weather physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov. Skov shared a detailed 5-day forecast for solar storms this week, indicating the potential for back-to-back storms.

According to Dr. Skov, there is a 65 percent chance of a major solar storm today, with a strong possibility of a minor storm that can produce auroras. Tomorrow, there is a 50 percent chance of a severe solar storm, which could reach G2-class and potentially impact small satellites, mobile networks, and sensitive electronics on Earth.

It’s important to note that the risk to mid-latitudes is relatively lower, with a 30 percent chance of minor storms today and a 15 percent chance tomorrow. However, precautions should still be taken to ensure the safety of electronic devices.

NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) is a satellite that studies the sun and its effects on the solar system. Equipped with 12 scientific instruments, SOHO captures images of the sun’s corona, measures its magnetic fields and velocity, and observes the faint corona around it.

As we continue to monitor these solar storms, it’s crucial to stay updated on the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions if you live in an area that may be affected by intense solar activity.

Sources:

– NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO)

– Dr. Tamitha Skov, space weather physicist