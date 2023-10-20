NASA Releases Detailed Images of Jupiter’s Moon Io and Discovers New Feature in Jupiter’s Atmosphere

NASA has unveiled detailed images of Io, one of Jupiter’s approximately 90 moons, captured by the Juno probe during a recent flyby. Io is known as the most volcanically active world in the Solar System, with hundreds of volcanoes covering its surface. These volcanic eruptions can be observed from Earth using large telescopes, and there are even lakes of molten silicate lava on the moon’s surface.

The images from the Juno probe showcase Io’s swirling surface, highlighted with large patches of molten red. Io experiences a gravitational tug-of-war between Jupiter and its two other moons, Europa and Ganymede, resulting in constant stretching and squeezing. These actions are believed to be linked to the frequent eruptions from its multiple volcanoes. In December, Juno will return to observe Io at a closer distance of just 1,500 kilometers above its surface.

In addition to the images of Io, NASA has made a groundbreaking discovery about Jupiter’s atmosphere. Utilizing data from the James Webb telescope’s NIRCam, researchers identified a high-speed jet stream spanning over 4,800 kilometers just above Jupiter’s equator. This jet stream travels at an impressive speed of 515 kilometers per hour, double the sustained winds of a category 5 hurricane on Earth. Located in the planet’s lower stratosphere, this finding sheds light on the turbulent nature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The images of Jupiter appear different from the familiar dark orange and cream tones. These images were taken using the NIRCam and Mid-InfraRed Instrument, capturing infrared wavelengths ranging from 0.6 to 28 microns. By blocking out the brighter object’s light, astronomers were able to capture the dimmer objects around it. Each image was taken using different filters to capture various wavelengths, and the layers of these images were combined to create the final colored image.

In these images, the bright white spots and streaks represent high-altitude cloud tops of condensed convective storms, while the red parts depict auroras extending above the northern and southern poles of the planet.

