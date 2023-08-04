NASA Selects Axiom Space for Fourth Private Astronaut Mission to ISS

NASA has chosen Axiom Space to conduct the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024. The four-person mission, using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, will spend up to two weeks docked to the ISS.

Axiom has been previously selected by NASA for three private astronaut missions to the ISS. The Ax-1 mission occurred in April 2022, followed by Ax-2 in May 2023. Axiom was chosen for the third mission, Ax-3, in March, and negotiations were underway for the fourth mission.

While Ax-3 was originally planned for November 2023, the mission is now scheduled for early 2024. This revised timeline will allow for collaboration on the integration of the mission’s scientific research priorities.

The crew for Ax-3 and Ax-4 has not been announced yet. According to NASA regulations, former NASA astronauts with flight experience will command private astronaut missions, leaving three seats available for paying customers. Axiom expects government-sponsored astronauts to occupy most of the customer seats for Ax-3 and Ax-4.

These private astronaut missions provide crucial experience for Axiom as it prepares to install its first commercial modules on the ISS by late 2025. These modules will form the core of a standalone space station that Axiom plans to establish after the retirement of the ISS.

The private astronaut missions are part of NASA’s strategy to transition ISS operations to commercial space stations by 2030. Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters, sees the Ax-4 award as a milestone in this transition, enabling NASA to become one of many customers in low Earth orbit.

The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, an independent safety committee, supports NASA’s approach. The success of the Ax-2 mission, which completed numerous activities and returned cargo for NASA, demonstrates progress in these private astronaut missions and paves the way for future endeavors.