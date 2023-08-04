NASA Announces Eighth Astronaut Crew with SpaceX

NASA has revealed its eighth astronaut crew set to launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Crew-8 astronauts include NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (commander), Michael Barratt (pilot), and Jeanette Epps (mission specialist). The quartet will be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut and mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin.

NASA officials have stated that the crew will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in early 2024. Previously, NASA had announced that the launch date would be no earlier than February 2024. The Crew-8 team will serve as the relief crew for Crew-7, scheduled to launch no earlier than August 25.

Among the Crew-8 team, three astronauts will be embarking on their first mission, while Barratt will be undertaking his third trip to space. Barratt previously flew in 2009 (ISS Expeditions 19-20) and 2011 (space shuttle’s STS-133).

This will be the eighth crewed operational mission conducted by SpaceX, serving as a commercial crew vendor for NASA, facilitating transportation of astronauts to the ISS.

Notably, Jeanette Epps will be the second Black woman to embark on a long-duration mission on the ISS, following Jessica Watkins’ mission in 2022. Epps was originally scheduled for another ISS crew in 2018 but was reassigned after being pulled from training. She later worked on the development of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft but was removed from the debut Starliner-1 crewed launch due to technical delays.

As for the Starliner spacecraft, which is also a commercial crew vehicle for NASA, there are expectations for a major update on Monday, August 7, which may include a new flight date for crewed missions in 2023.