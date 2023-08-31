CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astronauts Might Clean Up Space Junk with an Inflatable Capture Bag

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Astronauts Might Clean Up Space Junk with an Inflatable Capture Bag

Space startup TransAstra has developed an inflatable capture bag designed to collect space junk in orbit. The company recently received an $850,000 early-stage contract from NASA to build and test the technology on the ground. Originally invented for the Asteroid Redirect Mission, the capture bag was repurposed by TransAstra for cleaning up orbital debris.

Currently, there are over 27,000 pieces of tracked debris in orbit, with many small, undetected fragments also present. As the global space industry continues to grow, this number is expected to increase. The capture bag aims to address this issue by deploying in space and collecting multiple pieces of space junk. It will be connected to a space tug named the Worker Bee, which will transport the bag and its collection to an in-orbit recycling plant called the ThinkPlatform.

Nicole Shumaker, TransAstra’s vice president of strategic partnerships, explained that recycling stations in space eliminate the need for repeated trips to Earth’s atmosphere for debris disposal, which requires significant propellant and time. Instead, the captured debris can be repurposed for in-space manufacturing and construction, turning a liability into an asset.

The development of technology like TransAstra’s capture bag is crucial for mitigating the growing problem of space debris. In addition to cleaning up the environment, it opens up new possibilities for sustainable space activities.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

SpaceX Marks Ninth Launch of the Month with Planned Liftoff

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

How to Prioritize Tasks and Boost Productivity

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Apple Settles Lawsuit with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Over “Smart Keyboard” Trademark

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Versatile JBL Authentics 200

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Study Finds Link Between Digital Media Use and Psychotic Experiences in Young Adults

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

iQoo Expands Product Portfolio with Z8 Series Smartphones in China

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments