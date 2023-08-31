Astronauts Might Clean Up Space Junk with an Inflatable Capture Bag

Space startup TransAstra has developed an inflatable capture bag designed to collect space junk in orbit. The company recently received an $850,000 early-stage contract from NASA to build and test the technology on the ground. Originally invented for the Asteroid Redirect Mission, the capture bag was repurposed by TransAstra for cleaning up orbital debris.

Currently, there are over 27,000 pieces of tracked debris in orbit, with many small, undetected fragments also present. As the global space industry continues to grow, this number is expected to increase. The capture bag aims to address this issue by deploying in space and collecting multiple pieces of space junk. It will be connected to a space tug named the Worker Bee, which will transport the bag and its collection to an in-orbit recycling plant called the ThinkPlatform.

Nicole Shumaker, TransAstra’s vice president of strategic partnerships, explained that recycling stations in space eliminate the need for repeated trips to Earth’s atmosphere for debris disposal, which requires significant propellant and time. Instead, the captured debris can be repurposed for in-space manufacturing and construction, turning a liability into an asset.

The development of technology like TransAstra’s capture bag is crucial for mitigating the growing problem of space debris. In addition to cleaning up the environment, it opens up new possibilities for sustainable space activities.