NASA’s Curiosity Rover Encounters Surf Vlogger on Mars, Raises Questions About Flowing Water

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring Mars for years and has made significant discoveries about the planet’s past. One theory supported by the rover’s findings is that there may be liquid water on Mars. However, the latest encounter with a surf vlogger on the red planet has left NASA scientists puzzled.

The presence of a surf vlogger recording a vlog on Mars seems to suggest the possibility of flowing water in the vicinity. But scientists are hesitant to jump to conclusions, as the appearance of a surf vlogger in a location doesn’t necessarily mean there are actual waves present.

David Brynmar, Curiosity project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, explains, “While one would think that a surf vlogger would only appear at a location that had some sort of wave, our research has found that this is not necessarily the case. It’s unclear whether the vlogger’s presence is a result of flowing water or simply an attempt to create filler video content.”

NASA has requested footage from the vlogger’s GoPro to gain more information. However, the footage received was inconclusive, with the majority of it focusing on the vlogger’s face and unrelated sponsor mentions. There was a brief moment where water may have been visible, but it was obscured by on-screen text.

To gather further insights, NASA researchers analyzed videos from other surf vloggers. Surprisingly, these videos often consisted of activities unrelated to surfing, such as loading surfboards into trucks and casual conversations. Attempts to infer the presence of waves based on vloggers’ reactions were unsuccessful, as they appeared uniformly enthusiastic regardless of whether waves were present or not.

Despite the lack of definitive evidence, the surf vlogger remains enthusiastic about his time on Mars. NASA plans to continue working with him in the hopes of obtaining usable footage. However, given the vlogger’s current style of filming, any potential water footage is expected to be limited and accompanied by heavy breathing.

