NASA Warns of Potential Asteroid Impact in 2182

NASA has recently issued a warning about the possibility of an asteroid called Bennu colliding with Earth in the late 22nd century. Scientists have determined that Bennu will have a close flyby of our planet in 2135, which could potentially lead to an impact in 2182. The chance of this happening is currently estimated to be a small 0.037%.

The concern arises from the possibility of Bennu passing through a gravitational keyhole during the flyby. A keyhole is a specific region of space that, if crossed, could alter the asteroid’s trajectory and set it on a collision course with Earth. While the odds of this occurrence are difficult to determine precisely, new data collected by NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft have allowed scientists to better model Bennu’s orbit and evolution over time.

Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, is believed to be a remnant of a much larger asteroid that collided with another space rock. Roughly the size of the Empire State Building, it has a rugged black surface adorned with numerous boulders. The asteroid orbits the sun once every 14 months and completes one rotation every four hours.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying Bennu because they believe it contains valuable remnants from the formation of our solar system, dating back 4.5 billion years. To gather more information, a NASA spacecraft will soon conduct a flyby of Earth and release a sample of rubble that was collected from Bennu. The findings from this mission will be shared with the public on October 11th.

While the potential impact of Bennu in 2182 is still uncertain, this warning serves as a reminder of the continuous efforts by scientists and organizations like NASA to monitor and study near-Earth objects. By studying asteroids like Bennu, researchers can gain insights into the early stages of our solar system and potentially develop strategies to mitigate future asteroid threats.

Source: Gray Media Group, Inc.