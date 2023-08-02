NASA Recovers Signal from Voyager 2 Spacecraft

NASA has successfully detected a signal from Voyager 2, which had been silent for almost two weeks. The Deep Space Network’s ground antennas registered a carrier signal from the interstellar spacecraft on Tuesday, confirming that it is still broadcasting. This comes after NASA lost contact with Voyager 2 on July 21 when the spacecraft’s antenna was inadvertently pointed 2 degrees away from Earth. The agency had predicted this communication gap until October, when the satellite would undergo routine repositioning steps.

While engineers attempt to send a command to Voyager 2 to realign its antenna towards Earth, they are not overly optimistic about the success of this approach. However, even if communication is not re-established until fall, the spacecraft is expected to continue on its planned trajectory on the edge of the solar system.

Voyager 2, which launched over 40 years ago, has already achieved significant milestones. It passed Uranus and entered interstellar space in 2018, becoming one of only two human-made objects to have flown past Uranus. Equipped with various imaging instruments, the spacecraft made several notable discoveries, including 16 new moons, six new rings, and Neptune’s “Great Dark Spot.”

Additionally, Voyager 2 carries a golden record, serving as a message in a bottle for potential extraterrestrial discovery. The record contains natural sounds, greetings in 55 languages, and a selection of music. Unfortunately, due to the recent command mix-up, Voyager 2 is unable to transmit data back to Earth. Nonetheless, it is expected that the spacecraft’s journey will persist for approximately three more years until insufficient power halts its instruments.

Meanwhile, Voyager 1, Voyager 2’s sister spacecraft, continues to broadcast and transmit data successfully from a distance of 15 billion miles away.