Hexagonal Formations on Mars May Hold Clues to Ancient Wet Environment and Potential for Life

Hexagonal formations on Mars are believed to provide valuable insights into its ancient wet environment and the possibility of supporting microbial life. NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has been exploring Gale Crater for over a decade, observed cracks within these hexagonal formations in 2021 that were formed in fresh mud due to ongoing wet-dry cycles on Mars.

These polygonal patterns suggest a crucial transition in Mars’ global mineral composition and have significant implications for the potential existence of life. According to the researchers, this indicates that Mars may have had an Earth-like climate regime during the Noachian-Hesperian transition, 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago, that could have supported prebiotic evolution.

The hexagonal formations play a vital role in climate modeling as they provide valuable data. Mars, although relatively barren now, is believed to have had wet surface environments in its ancient past. However, scientists have limited information about the transition between wet and dry periods, which is crucial for understanding Mars’ hydroclimate in ancient times. The presence of these hexagons helps bridge this knowledge gap.

These hexagonal patterns offer insights into episodic changes on Mars. The initial T-shaped junctions of the cracks formed when the wet surface dried up. When water returned and softened these cracks, they turned into Y-shaped junctions and created the hexagonal shapes. These patterns provide evidence of the cyclical nature of Martian climate transitions.

While water is essential for life, the right balance is necessary. The conditions that sustain microbial life and those that promote chemical reactions leading to the origin of life are different. The presence of the hexagonal formations suggests that the right conditions for the formation of polymers, carbon-based molecules that act as building blocks of life, may have existed on Mars.

NASA scientists are excited about these findings, as they add to the growing evidence that ancient Mars had the potential to support microbial life. The discovery of conditions that could have promoted the origin of life is a significant step in understanding the potential habitability of Mars.