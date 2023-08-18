Mobile Launch Platform for NASA’s Artemis Moon Rockets Rolls to Launch Pad for Testing

The mobile launch platform (MLP) responsible for transporting and supporting NASA’s Artemis moon rockets has been rolled to the pad for testing. This 380-foot-tall tower is connected to NASA’s Space Launch System megarocket (SLS), which is set to launch a crew of four astronauts around the moon on its next mission, Artemis 2, near the end of 2024.

Artemis 1, an uncrewed lunar mission, was launched from the same MLP in November 2022. However, the force of SLS’s engines and solid rocket boosters during the launch caused some damage to the tower, including blowing off the structure’s elevator doors. The necessary repairs have now been completed, and the MLP has been moved to Launch Complex 39B (LC-39B) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for testing.

The MLP was originally parked outside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at KSC, where it was hoisted and leveled by NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 vehicle. It began its journey towards LC-39B on August 16, finishing the 4-mile trip over the course of two days, with overnight pausing.

On August 17, the MLP arrived at the launch pad, signaling the end of its journey. NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems teams will now spend the next several months outfitting, upgrading, and testing the MLP. This will include adding a 1.4-million-gallon liquid hydrogen tank to the pad’s infrastructure and refurbishing and testing the tower’s egress system for emergency situations.

Once the MLP’s systems are successfully checked out at LC-39B, it will be transported back to the VAB to support assembly and stacking operations for the Artemis 2 SLS rocket. If NASA’s schedule remains on track, Artemis 2 is expected to launch in late 2024, marking the first crewed journey around the moon in over 50 years.