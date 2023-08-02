Rocket Launch Lights Up the Sky over Hatteras Island

Evening beachgoers on Tuesday, August 1, were treated to a spectacular sight as a rocket launched from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia was visible across multiple locations along the Outer Banks, including Hatteras Island.

The rocket, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft, successfully launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island at 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday. Despite being approximately 200 miles away from Hatteras Island, the rocket could be clearly seen from the coastline.

The Cygnus spacecraft is en route to the International Space Station (ISS) with a cargo of more than 8,200 pounds. The payload includes important scientific investigation materials, supplies, and equipment necessary for ongoing activities at the ISS.

This mission marks Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission, and it is the eighth mission under its Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA. This collaboration between Northrop Grumman and NASA ensures that vital supplies and equipment reach the ISS, supporting ongoing research and experiments conducted by astronauts onboard.

For more information about Northrop Grumman and its missions, visit the official NASA website.

The launch over Hatteras village was also captured in a photo by the Hatteras Village VFD, showcasing the impressive sight of the rocket piercing through the night sky.

Rocket launches are always a remarkable event, and when they can be witnessed from coastal areas like Hatteras Island, they offer a truly breathtaking experience for onlookers. These launches serve as a reminder of the ongoing advancements in space exploration and the collaborative efforts between government and private entities to further our understanding of the universe.