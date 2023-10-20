The Risk of Near-Earth Asteroids: NASA’s Planetary Defense Efforts

NASA’s Planetary Defense division is responsible for monitoring and detecting asteroids that could potentially strike Earth and cause widespread devastation. While the task may seem daunting, recent advancements in technology have made it possible to track and identify these near-Earth objects.

The latest infographic released by NASA sheds light on the current population of near-Earth asteroids. As of August 2023, there are approximately 32,000 known asteroids in close proximity to our planet. Detecting these asteroids is challenging, as they do not emit their own light. Instead, telescopes rely on sunlight reflecting off their surfaces to spot them.

The effort to find and track these asteroids has been impressive, with over 405 million observations submitted by both amateur and professional astronomers to the Minor Planet Center, a central hub of NASA’s planetary defense strategy. However, the infographic reveals a disturbing fact: out of those 32,000 near-Earth asteroids, more than 10,000 are larger than 140 meters in diameter. If any of these were to collide with Earth, they could potentially wipe out entire cities.

To put the scale of destruction into perspective, the Chelyabinsk meteor that struck Russia in 2013 was estimated to be at most 20 meters in diameter. An asteroid seven times that size would be even more devastating, likely reaching the ground and causing widespread devastation. Depending on its impact location, such an asteroid could potentially claim millions of lives.

Despite the current lack of known asteroids on a collision course with Earth, the most alarming statistic in the infographic is that NASA’s experts believe that we have only discovered less than half of the near-Earth asteroids of this size. It is estimated that there are more than 14,000 140-meter-wide asteroids yet to be identified, along with around 50 1-kilometer-wide asteroids.

The planetary defense community, consisting of various organizations, is committed to improving our understanding of these potential threats. The infographic serves as a reminder of the urgency to continue searching for and tracking these near-Earth asteroids. Every effort, including the dissemination of information through infographics, can help inspire individuals to join the hunt for these potentially dangerous celestial objects.

Source: Universe Today