NASA Discovers New Crater on the Moon, Likely Linked to Russian Lunar Mission

Sep 2, 2023
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has detected a new crater on the moon, and it is believed to be connected to the crash of Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft. The Luna-25 mission, Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years, ended in failure when the spacecraft crashed on August 19. The LRO team determined that the 10-meter-wide crater is close to the estimated impact point of Luna-25, leading them to conclude that it is likely the result of that mission rather than a natural impactor.

Located on the rim of the Pontécoulant G crater, the Luna-25 impact site was identified through imagery captured by the LRO. Landing on the moon poses numerous challenges, including limited fuel, lack of GPS navigation, and the absence of an atmosphere to slow down the spacecraft. Prior to its crash, Luna-25 experienced a thruster misfire, causing it to enter an erratic orbit. Despite the failure, the mission was intended to study the moon’s radiation, natural resources, and conditions for future lunar exploration in the south pole craters.

India, on the other hand, achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first nation to land in the moon’s south pole region just five days after the Luna-25 crash. The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on August 23 and found a safe landing spot amidst the pits and craters in the area. The mission’s Pragyan rover has now begun its exploration of the south pole.

The discovery of the new crater and the success of India’s mission highlight the renewed interest nations have in lunar exploration. NASA’s Artemis program also aims to return astronauts to the moon, potentially by late 2025. The astronauts will land in the south pole, an area shrouded in darkness where the sun remains low on the horizon. One of the main objectives of the mission will be to search for frozen water, a crucial resource for future deep space missions.

Sources: NASA, Mashable

By Vicky Stavropoulou

