NASA Reestablishes Communication with Voyager 2 After Antenna Mishap

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently announced that it has successfully reestablished full communication with Voyager 2, a probe that is exploring the outer edges of the solar system. The space agency lost contact with Voyager 2 on July 21 after accidentally sending a command that misaligned the spacecraft’s antenna.

Despite the setback, officials from the Deep Space Network detected a faint carrier signal, confirming that the mission was still operational. The mission team then devised a plan to rectify the situation by reorienting Voyager 2’s antenna towards Earth. After a waiting period of 37 hours, the command was successful and Voyager 2 began transmitting science data once again on Friday at 12:29 a.m. Eastern time. The probe also remained on its original path.

Voyager 2 was launched on August 20, 1977, with the mission to explore the outer planets of the solar system and venture into interstellar space. The probe is currently over 12.5 billion miles away from Earth and continues to collect valuable data on the distant region of space. Its twin, Voyager 1, was launched shortly after Voyager 2 and was the first to cross the solar system’s boundary.

The successful reestablishment of communication means that the mission team can resume regular data transmissions from beyond the solar system’s heliosphere. The spacecraft is in good health, and further tests will be conducted to fully assess its status before resuming normal activities.

The longevity and resilience of the Voyager probes are truly remarkable, and the mission team is excited to celebrate the launch anniversary of both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 later this month.