NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Resumes Communication After Weeks of Silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft has resumed communication after experiencing weeks of silence. The spacecraft, which is currently billions of miles away in interstellar space, had stopped communicating after flight controllers sent the wrong command and tilted its antenna away from Earth.

The error was corrected by NASA’s Deep Space Network, which sent a new command to repoint the antenna. It took over 18 hours for the command to reach Voyager 2, and another 18 hours to receive a response. Luckily, the spacecraft started returning data on Friday.

Voyager 2 has been exploring the outer solar system since its launch in 1977. Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1, was launched two weeks later and is currently the most distant spacecraft, still in contact with Earth.

The two-week outage was the longest NASA had gone without hearing from Voyager 2. However, as long as their plutonium power holds, the spacecraft could still be operational for the 50th anniversary of their launch in 2027.

Over the years, the Voyager spacecraft has provided valuable scientific data, including information about the interstellar magnetic field and the abundance of cosmic rays. Despite their age, NASA has been able to maximize the spacecraft’s power output and hopes that at least one of them will reach the milestone of 50 years in space.

The successful reestablishment of communication with Voyager 2 is a significant achievement for NASA, ensuring that valuable scientific information can continue to be gathered from the spacecraft.