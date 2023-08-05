Voyager 2 Spacecraft Resumes Communication After Weeks of Silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft has resumed communication with Earth after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had caused it to remain silent for several weeks. The spacecraft, which is currently in interstellar space billions of miles away, stopped communicating two weeks ago when controllers sent the wrong command and tilted its antenna away from Earth.

In an effort to redirect the antenna, a new command was sent to Voyager 2 using the most powerful transmitter at the radio dish antenna in Australia. The antenna only needed to be shifted 2 degrees. It took over 18 hours for the command to reach the spacecraft, located over 12 billion miles away, and another 18 hours to receive a response.

The efforts paid off as on Friday, Voyager 2 started transmitting data again, according to officials at California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. This interruption in communication was believed to be the longest NASA had experienced with Voyager 2.

Launched in 1977 to explore the outer solar system, Voyager 2 has been continuously sending back valuable scientific data. Its twin, Voyager 1, launched two weeks later, is currently the most distant spacecraft and is still in contact with Earth, located 15 billion miles away.

As long as their plutonium power source remains functional, both Voyager spacecrafts could still be operational for the 50th anniversary of their launch in 2027. Over the past years, Voyager 2 has provided information on the interstellar magnetic field and the abundance of cosmic rays.

The successful reestablishment of communication with Voyager 2 brings relief to the mission scientists who hope that these aging spacecraft can continue to provide valuable insights in the future.