NASA Restores Contact with Voyager 2 After Two Weeks of Silence

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft, which departed from Earth almost 46 years ago, lost contact in July due to a mixed signal that shifted its antenna away from Earth. However, after two weeks of silence, NASA was able to restore communication with Voyager 2 through a command referred to as an “interstellar shout.”

Using the Deep Space Network facility, which consists of large radio antennas around the world, NASA detected a faint carrier signal from Voyager 2, confirming that it was still operational. In an attempt to reorient the spacecraft towards Earth, engineers sent a command using NASA’s powerful transmitter in Canberra, Australia. After 37 hours, they received confirmation that the command was successful.

The communication involved a round-trip of approximately 18.5 hours, with the command traveling to the spacecraft and the response being received back on Earth. Voyager 2 started transmitting science and telemetry data, indicating that it is operating normally and remains on its expected trajectory.

The restoration of contact with Voyager 2 was met with great relief by the mission team. If their efforts had failed, they would have had to wait until October for the spacecraft to reset its direction automatically.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 has traveled across the solar system and entered interstellar space in 2018. It is the only spacecraft to have flown by Neptune and Uranus. Its twin, Voyager 1, is currently the most distant spacecraft from Earth, located nearly 15 billion miles away.

This successful restoration of communication with Voyager 2 demonstrates the resilience and ingenuity of NASA’s space missions, continuing to provide valuable data and insights from billions of miles away in deep space.