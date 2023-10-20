Jupiter’s Mysterious Jet Stream Discovered by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an image of a previously unknown feature in Jupiter’s atmosphere. The image reveals a high-speed jet stream that spans over 3,000 miles and sits above the main cloud decks at Jupiter’s equator.

Lead author Ricardo Hueso of the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain, expressed surprise at the discovery, stating, “What we have always seen as blurred hazes in Jupiter’s atmosphere now appear as crisp features that we can track along with the planet’s fast rotation.”

The jet stream represents a dynamic and fast-moving weather system on Jupiter. This finding sheds new light on the complex and ever-evolving atmospheres of gas giants like Jupiter.

The image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope provides stunning details of Jupiter’s cloud tops, aurorae, and faint rings. It is part of a larger study conducted by NASA to understand the intricate processes and features of the gas giant.

The discovery of the jet stream adds to our knowledge of Jupiter’s atmospheric dynamics and highlights the importance of advanced telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope in unraveling the mysteries of our universe.

(Source: NASA)

Definitions:

– Jet Stream: A high-speed, narrow air current found in the Earth’s atmosphere, often responsible for weather patterns and air movement.

– Gas Giant: A large planet primarily composed of hydrogen and helium, like Jupiter and Saturn.

Sources:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/