New NASA Satellite Monitors Pollution Levels above Pennsylvania and Northeast

NASA has released the first image captured by the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite, a tool deployed in space to monitor emissions pollution levels. Positioned 22,000 miles above Earth’s equator, TEMPO was launched on April 9 and the first image was released on August 31. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated that the data provided by TEMPO will benefit neighborhoods and communities across the country for years to come.

The first image captured by TEMPO shows that nitrogen dioxide density, a significant air pollutant, is highest in larger cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. In the image, a band of dark stretches from Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia, and up to New York City along Interstate 95.

TEMPO works by measuring the sunlight reflected and scattered off Earth’s surface, clouds, and atmosphere. The gases present in the atmosphere absorb sunlight, and the resulting spectra are used to determine the concentrations of various gases in the air, including nitrogen dioxide.

The satellite is specifically designed to make hourly daytime scans of the lower atmosphere over North America from Mexico City to central Canada. Aside from nitrogen dioxide, TEMPO also measures ozone, formaldehyde, aerosols, water vapor, and several trace gases. NASA reported that there are already nearly 50 science studies being planned based on the data collected by TEMPO.

With this new tool, scientists and researchers can analyze pollution levels in real-time and develop strategies to address pollution-related issues more effectively. The data collected by TEMPO will play a crucial role in monitoring air quality and identifying areas where pollution mitigation efforts are needed the most.

Sources:

– NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio/Kel Elkins, Trent Schindler, and Cindy Starr