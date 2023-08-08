NASA Reestablishes Connection with Voyager 2 After Brief Communication Loss

NASA has successfully reestablished communication with Voyager 2 after a two-week period of silence. The agency initially lost contact with the probe on July 21st due to a navigation error that directed it two degrees off-course. Despite being scheduled to reset its orientation automatically on October 15th, NASA scientists took proactive measures to verify the spacecraft’s status.

Originally launched in 1977, Voyager 2, along with its counterpart Voyager 1, has been instrumental in providing valuable data on interstellar space. Immediately following the communication loss, NASA was uncertain about the state of the spacecraft. It wasn’t until August 1st that multiple ground antennas from the Deep Space Network (DSN) detected a weak carrier signal from the probe, confirming that Voyager 2 was operational and on track.

Instead of waiting until October, the Voyager’s ground team devised a plan to send a command to the spacecraft using the DSN. Despite the vast distance of over 12.3 billion miles, it took 18.5 hours for the command to reach Voyager 2, followed by an additional 18.5 hours for NASA to receive scientific and telemetry data. This successful exchange validated that the probe had successfully received the command to readjust its antenna towards Earth.

This recent communication interruption is not the first challenge that NASA has faced with Voyager 2. In 2020, the agency remotely provided technical assistance when the spacecraft tripped a system that resulted in the shut-off of its scientific instruments to conserve power. Voyager 2 officially entered interstellar space in 2018, marking its departure from the plasma bubble surrounding our sun. While NASA anticipates the ability to maintain contact with both Voyager probes until 2036, it predicts that the collection of scientific data will likely cease after 2025.

Given the limited window for gathering information on interstellar space, scientists are eager to ensure that every available opportunity to gather data is utilized. The successful reestablishment of contact with Voyager 2 allows NASA to continue its mission of exploring the far reaches of our universe.