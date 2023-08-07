CityLife

Reestablishing Contact with NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
NASA has successfully reestablished contact with its interstellar spacecraft Voyager 2 after an incorrect command caused a two-week data blackout. The spacecraft’s mission science team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory lost contact with Voyager 2 on July 21 when a command caused an unintended shift in its antenna, pointing it away from Earth.

NASA maintains contact with Voyager 1 and 2 through its Deep Space Network (DSN) ground antennas. To correct the issue, NASA engineers used the DSN antenna in Australia to send the correct command, aiming to reach Voyager 2, which is over 12.3 billion miles from Earth. The command took approximately 18.5 hours to reach the spacecraft, and it took another 37 hours for controllers to confirm its success.

On August 4, at 12:29 a.m. EDT, Voyager 2 began transmitting science and telemetry data, indicating that it was operating normally and remained on its expected trajectory. The spacecraft reoriented itself, pointing its antenna back towards Earth.

The Voyager mission began in 1977 when Voyager 1 and 2 were launched separately from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. They took advantage of a rare planetary alignment to embark on a grand tour of the four giant outer planets. In 2018, Voyager 2 exited the heliosphere, the region of space surrounding our star, after visiting Uranus and Neptune.

Prior to the communication blackout, Voyager 2 would send back multiple hours of data every day. Despite its long journey, the spacecraft’s five instruments are still operational, each consuming only 4 watts of power per year.

NASA’s successful reestablishment of contact with Voyager 2 ensures that the mission can continue to gather valuable scientific data from deep space.

