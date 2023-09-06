The OSIRIS-REx Mission Nears Completion as it Returns to Earth with Asteroid Sample

The OSIRIS-REx mission, officially named Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, is approaching its final phase as it heads back to Earth after a seven-year journey to the asteroid Bennu. The mission, launched in September 2016, arrived in orbit around Bennu in December 2018 after a two-year trip through space.

The main objective of the mission was to collect a sample of regolith from the surface of Bennu. After carefully studying the asteroid for nearly two years, NASA selected a suitable location and maneuvered the orbiter to lower itself to the surface for the sample collection. Preliminary data from the mission confirmed that the sampling head successfully touched Bennu’s surface for approximately 6 seconds, within 3 feet of the targeted location.

After collecting the sample, the orbiter encountered a minor issue when the lid for the sample tube did not seal properly, causing the regolith to leak back out into space. Mission controllers quickly directed the spacecraft to store the tube in the Sample Return Capsule. Despite the initial uncertainty, subsequent measurements indicated that at least 8.1 ounces of regolith had been secured from Bennu.

In May 2021, OSIRIS-REx left the orbit of Bennu and began its return journey to Earth. Currently, recovery teams in Utah have been conducting test runs and simulations to ensure the careful handling and containment of the sample upon landing.

Scheduled for September 24th, the capsule containing the asteroid sample will make a fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere, traveling at 27,000 miles per hour. A parachute will be deployed to slow down its descent, leading to a gentle touchdown at 10 miles per hour.

The successful return of the sample will provide valuable insights into the formation of the Earth and the Solar System. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the discovery of exciting new information from the sample. Following the release of the capsule, the orbiter will undertake a new mission to study the asteroid Apophis.

