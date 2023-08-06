Three Lunar Rovers to Explore the Moon in 2024

In 2024, NASA is planning to send a team of three small-sized wheeled robots, collectively called CADRE (Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration), to the Moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. These suitcase-sized rovers will spend 14 Earth days, equivalent to one full lunar day, exploring the lunar surface and showcasing their unique capabilities.

Unlike previous lunar rovers, CADRE is designed to complete tasks without direct human intervention. While mission control will provide the rovers with tasks, it will be up to the rovers to autonomously determine how to carry out these tasks, navigate obstacles, and conserve energy.

The CADRE rovers will undergo various tests, including driving in formation while maintaining relative positions and creating a 3D topographic map of a 400 square meter area using stereo cameras. They will also test how the rovers respond to the loss of one rover from the trio. The concept behind a swarm of rovers like CADRE is that one rover can explore a hazardous area, such as a lava tube, without endangering the entire mission. This rover can sacrifice itself to gather important data and transmit it back to the other rovers.

Although CADRE is primarily a technology demonstration mission and will remain relatively close to the lander that carries them, the rovers will face challenges in the lunar environment. They will need to manage their power supply and cooling systems to withstand the extreme daytime temperatures. Each rover and the home base carry processors similar to those used by the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars.

If successful, the rovers will also conduct scientific research. Equipped with ground-penetrating radar, they will be able to create a 3D subsurface map up to 10 meters deep. The collaborative efforts of the rovers will provide valuable engineering and scientific data for future robotic exploration.

Ultimately, CADRE will be a short mission as the lunar night will interrupt the rovers’ capabilities after two weeks. However, the mission will pave the way for future exploration, where packs of robots could assist humans in exploring the solar system and undertake scientific risks that an individual explorer, whether human or robot, would not venture alone.