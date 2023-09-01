CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

NASA Captures Images of Russia’s First Lunar Lander Crash Site

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
NASA has revealed that it has obtained images of the probable crash site of Russia’s first lunar lander since the Soviet era. The Luna-25 probe, launched by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, reportedly collided with the Moon’s surface during pre-landing maneuvers on August 19. Close-range images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) of the Moon’s south pole depict a distinct crater, suggesting the location of the impact.

According to NASA, the proximity of the newly formed crater to the estimated crash site of Luna-25 led their team to conclude that it is highly likely to be the result of the mission, rather than a natural occurrence. The Luna-25 mission was expected to signify Moscow’s return to independent lunar exploration as it faced financial difficulties, corruption scandals, and increasing isolation from the West. Prior to this, Russia had last landed a probe on the Moon in 1976, before shifting its focus to missions to Venus and the Mir space station.

Sanctions imposed on Russia following the annexation of Crimea in 2014 had caused delays in the launch of Luna-25, which was postponed multiple times over the last five years. Interestingly, just days after the crash of Luna-25, India achieved the milestone of successfully landing a spacecraft on the Moon’s south pole.

Despite the failure of Luna-25, both the Kremlin and Roscosmos remain committed to the pursuit of lunar exploration. This incident has further accelerated the global race to explore the Moon, with nations and space agencies around the world intensifying their efforts to establish a presence on Earth’s natural satellite.

