CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

A fresh crater has been discovered on the moon, believed to be the result of Russia’s Luna 25 mission crashing into the lunar surface. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured images of the newly formed crater and released them on Thursday. Luna 25, Russia’s first lunar lander in almost five decades, launched on August 10 and was expected to land near the lunar south pole a few weeks later. However, communication was cut off with the spacecraft during its attempt to enter a pre-landing orbit on August 19, and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported an engine failure as the probable cause of the crash.

On August 21, Roscosmos provided an estimate of the impact point, allowing the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team to send commands to the spacecraft and capture images of the crash site. The orbiter, which has been orbiting the moon since 2009, took pictures during a four-hour period on August 24, revealing the new crater. The size of the crater is approximately 32.8 feet (10 meters) across and it landed approximately 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) from Luna 25’s intended target. Comparisons were made between these images and those taken in June 2022, prior to the crash.

Based on the proximity of the crater to the estimated impact point, the team at the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter believes that this is likely the final resting place of Luna 25. This isn’t the first time the orbiter has identified impact craters on the moon caused by previous missions, including India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. The discovery of this new crater provides valuable data for studying the lunar surface and understanding the effects of crash landings on the moon.

Sources:
– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

SpaceX Scrubs Launch Attempt for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The MIT-led Cosmic Explorer Project: A Next-Generation Gravitational-Wave Detector

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Discover Two Long-Period Planets

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

SpaceX Scrubs Launch Attempt for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Offers Discounted MLS Season Pass for Soccer Fans

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The MIT-led Cosmic Explorer Project: A Next-Generation Gravitational-Wave Detector

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Choosing the Perfect Product Made Easy

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments