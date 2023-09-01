New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

A fresh crater has been discovered on the moon, believed to be the result of Russia’s Luna 25 mission crashing into the lunar surface. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured images of the newly formed crater and released them on Thursday. Luna 25, Russia’s first lunar lander in almost five decades, launched on August 10 and was expected to land near the lunar south pole a few weeks later. However, communication was cut off with the spacecraft during its attempt to enter a pre-landing orbit on August 19, and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, reported an engine failure as the probable cause of the crash.

On August 21, Roscosmos provided an estimate of the impact point, allowing the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team to send commands to the spacecraft and capture images of the crash site. The orbiter, which has been orbiting the moon since 2009, took pictures during a four-hour period on August 24, revealing the new crater. The size of the crater is approximately 32.8 feet (10 meters) across and it landed approximately 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) from Luna 25’s intended target. Comparisons were made between these images and those taken in June 2022, prior to the crash.

Based on the proximity of the crater to the estimated impact point, the team at the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter believes that this is likely the final resting place of Luna 25. This isn’t the first time the orbiter has identified impact craters on the moon caused by previous missions, including India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. The discovery of this new crater provides valuable data for studying the lunar surface and understanding the effects of crash landings on the moon.

