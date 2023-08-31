NASA Raises Concerns about Deep Space Network’s Capability as Missions Increase

NASA officials are sounding the alarm about the capabilities of the agency’s Deep Space Network (DSN), a network of antennas used to maintain communication with missions throughout the Solar System. The DSN is crucial for missions such as NASA’s Artemis, Voyager probes, and other interstellar missions. However, the network is facing increasing pressure as more missions are added to its roster.

Currently, there are around 40 missions relying on the DSN’s antennas to stay in communication with controllers and scientists on Earth. Over the next decade, an additional 40-plus missions are expected to join the network. This surge in missions is putting a significant strain on the DSN, with Suzanne Dodd, who oversees the network at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stating, “We have more missions coming than we currently are flying.”

The Artemis missions, in particular, will place unique demands on the DSN due to their involvement of astronauts. Philip Baldwin, acting director of the network services division at JPL, expressed the need for high data rates, stating, “We’re not going to have bits of data. We’re going to have gigabits of data. I don’t want 1080p for video resolution. I want 8K video.”

The DSN consists of three stations with 70-meter dish antennas, the largest antennas in the world for deep space communications. Additionally, each location has at least three 112-foot antennas. However, the aging infrastructure of the DSN has become a critical concern for NASA. Sandra Cauffman, deputy director of NASA’s astrophysics division, emphasized the urgency, stating, “We have reached a really critical point on the DSN’s aging infrastructure.”

The issue was discussed during a meeting of the NASA Advisory Council’s Science Committee, where Vint Cerf, an Internet pioneer and Google executive, commented on the network’s deficit in capabilities. As the demands on the DSN continue to increase, NASA is faced with the challenge of maintaining its crucial communications infrastructure for deep space missions.

