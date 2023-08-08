Trillions of Rogue Planets Detected in the Milky Way

Scientists from NASA and Osaka University in Japan have revealed that there are trillions, not billions, of rogue planets in the Milky Way galaxy. These interstellar wanderers, also known as wandering planets or nomads, initially formed like any other planet around a star but later broke free from their star’s gravitational pull.

Previous estimates suggested that the Milky Way may contain billions of unbound planets, but the latest findings indicate that the number could be in the trillions. NASA’s senior research scientist, David Bennett, estimates that there are 20 times more rogue planets than stars in our galaxy alone, amounting to trillions of solo-wandering worlds. And this is just within the Milky Way, which is one of many galaxies in the universe, potentially numbering in the hundreds of billions or even trillions.

The researchers arrived at these conclusions after a nine-year survey called Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA). This survey utilized microlensing events, which occur when a planet or star aligns with a background star from our observation point. Gravitational lensing, a phenomenon that warps the fabric of space-time, enabled the researchers to study these distant objects indirectly. By magnifying the brightness of background objects, microlensing provided a means to discover low-mass free-floating planets and even primordial black holes.

The findings indicate the potential existence of a vast number of additional rogue planets in the universe that are yet to be discovered. The upcoming launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in May 2027 is expected to further enhance our understanding of planetary formation mechanisms by detecting even lower-mass rogue planets. This ongoing research opens up new avenues for exploring the mysteries of our cosmos.