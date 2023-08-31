Russia’s Failed Luna-25 Lunar Lander Found: Crater Discovered on Moon’s Surface

The crash site of Russia’s Luna-25 lunar lander has been located on the moon’s surface. Luna-25, the country’s first moon probe in almost five decades, crashed on August 19 during a maneuver in preparation for its landing attempt a few days later. The impact created a crater that was identified by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) last week.

The LRO team utilized an estimated impact site given by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, to locate Luna-25’s resting place. By comparing recent images of the area taken by the LRO’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) on August 24 with older pictures captured in June 2022, they discovered a fresh and bright crater on the moon’s steep inner rim of the Pontécoulant G crater. The size of the crater is approximately 33 feet (10 meters) in diameter, and it is situated at around 58 degrees south latitude. This location is approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) away from Luna-25’s intended landing site at 69.5 degrees south latitude.

The finding of this new crater close to Luna-25’s estimated impact point indicates that it is likely the result of the failed mission rather than a natural occurrence. Luna-25, which launched on August 10, aimed to be the first spacecraft to make a soft landing near the moon’s south pole, a region believed to contain significant amounts of water ice that could potentially support human settlements.

However, Luna-25’s unsuccessful mission handed this achievement to India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 and successfully touched down on the moon’s surface on August 23. Currently, Chandrayaan-3 is exploring its polar landing site with a lander and rover. These instruments are expected to operate for about 14 Earth days, after which lunar nightfall will render them inoperative.

In summary, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has identified a new crater on the moon’s surface believed to be the impact site of Russia’s Luna-25 lunar lander. This discovery confirms the failure of the mission, with the lander crashing during its approach to a landing attempt. The location of the crater and its proximity to the estimated impact point suggest that it is indeed the result of the Luna-25 mission. On the other hand, the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has claimed the status of the first spacecraft to make a soft landing near the moon’s south pole.

Definition:

– Luna-25: Russia’s first moon probe in 47 years.

– Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO): A NASA spacecraft in orbit around the moon, conducting research and collecting data.

– Roscosmos: The Russian space agency.

– Pontécoulant G crater: A crater on the moon’s surface.

– Chandrayaan-3: An Indian moon mission.

– Lunar nightfall: The period of darkness on the moon that lasts approximately 14 Earth days.

Sources:

– NASA