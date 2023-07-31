CityLife

NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Temporarily Out of Contact Due to Antenna Misalignment

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
NASA has announced that its Voyager 2 probe is currently unable to communicate with Earth due to a misalignment of its antenna. For over a week, the antenna on the spacecraft has been pointed two degrees away from Earth, rendering it unable to receive commands or transmit data to the Deep Space Network (DSN) antennae.

NASA has assured that the situation is temporary and will not terminate the probe’s 46-year mission in space. Voyager 2 is designed to recalibrate its position a few times a year, with the next scheduled reset planned for October 15th. The probe’s trajectory is expected to remain unchanged as a result of this temporary glitch. Voyager 2 is currently located approximately 32 billion kilometers from Earth and moves 15 kilometers further away every second. However, the antenna misalignment does not affect Voyager 1, which is 24 billion kilometers away from Earth and maintains communication with home while traveling at a speed of 17 kilometers per second.

Earlier this year, Voyager 2 underwent adjustments to its electrical systems in the hopes of extending its operational lifespan. If successful, a similar procedure may be performed on Voyager 1 in the future. In 2022, Voyager 1 experienced telemetry difficulties when it sent back jumbled information to Mission Control. The cause was found to be a computer that had not been functional for years, resulting in incorrect routing of data. Engineers resolved the issue by commanding the attitude articulation and control system (AACS) to direct the data to the correct computer.

Keeping the Voyager probes operational is often likened to maintaining an old car. Despite their outdated technology, the spacecraft continue to function, reminiscent of spacecraft from previous decades. However, unlike working on an old car in real time, engineers face the challenge of managing these probes from over 20 light hours away, with communication speed restricted to a slow 160 bits per second.

