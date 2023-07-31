NASA’s Voyager 2 Probe Experiences Communication Glitch

NASA has revealed that its long-standing Voyager 2 probe is currently unable to communicate due to a misalignment of its antenna. The spacecraft’s antenna has been pointing two degrees away from Earth for over a week, rendering it unable to receive commands or transmit data to the Deep Space Network (DSN) antennae.

NASA believes that this situation is temporary and will not affect the probe’s 46-year mission in space. Voyager 2 is programmed to recalibrate its position a few times a year, with the next scheduled reset planned for October 15th.

Despite the communication glitch, Voyager 2’s trajectory is expected to remain unaffected. The probe is currently located approximately 32 billion kilometers from Earth and is moving further away at a rate of 15 kilometers per second. Voyager 1, which is currently 24 billion kilometers away from Earth, is not impacted by this issue and is still in contact with NASA.

Earlier this year, Voyager 2 underwent electrical system adjustments in an attempt to extend its operational lifespan. If successful, a similar adjustment will be considered for Voyager 1.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the Voyager probes have faced communication challenges. In 2022, Voyager 1 experienced telemetry issues due to incorrectly routed data. Engineers performed corrective measures to ensure the probe continued to function properly.

Maintaining the Voyager probes’ functionality has been compared to the challenges of keeping an old car in working condition. While the technology is outdated, the spacecraft continue to operate. However, these repairs must be carried out remotely, as the Voyagers are over 20 light hours away from Earth, and communication speed is sluggish at 160 bits per second.