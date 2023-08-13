NASA to Send Spacecraft to Study Metal Asteroid, Potentially Discovering Clues about Earth’s Core

NASA is planning to send a spacecraft to a metal asteroid called 16 Psyche, located 280 million miles away. The mission aims to study the giant asteroid, which scientists believe may be the partial core of a “planetesimal,” a solid object that could serve as the foundation for a planet. By studying this asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into Earth’s core and potentially discover clues about the cores of other planets, which could help in the search for extraterrestrial life.

Earth’s core plays a crucial role in the planet’s habitability. Electric currents in Earth’s hot metal core generate a magnetic field that protects our planet’s atmosphere and deflects solar wind. Without this magnetic field, the atmosphere would be significantly different, potentially affecting the existence of life as we know it.

Direct observations of Earth’s core are impossible, as it starts 1,800 miles below the surface, and the deepest drilling conducted so far only reached 7.5 miles. Therefore, studying the metal asteroid 16 Psyche offers a unique opportunity to explore a world made of metal, providing valuable insights into inner space through outer space exploration.

The Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to launch on October 5, with an expected arrival at 16 Psyche in 2026. Once there, the spacecraft will spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid at different altitudes, using various instruments to image the asteroid, measure its gravity, magnetic field, and electromagnetic radiation. These measurements will help scientists determine if 16 Psyche is indeed a planetary core.

In addition to studying the metal asteroid, the Psyche mission will also allow NASA to test new communication and propulsion systems. NASA has been experimenting with optical communication systems, which use lasers to transmit information and can send up to 100 times more data than radio communications systems. The mission will also use a solar electric propulsion system featuring Hall thrusters, which will generate electricity using solar arrays and propel the spacecraft through deep space.

Overall, the Psyche mission presents a unique opportunity to study a metal asteroid, potentially unlocking secrets about Earth’s core and expanding our understanding of planetary formation.